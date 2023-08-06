Weather Story
More unseasonable cold and showery activity is expected across the state today. A few showers and isolated pockets of patchy fog have developed this morning and will dissipate by late morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary hazards of any storm development.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers between 11am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Saturday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
