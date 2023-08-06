Weather Story

More unseasonable cold and showery activity is expected across the state today. A few showers and isolated pockets of patchy fog have developed this morning and will dissipate by late morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary hazards of any storm development.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers between 11am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.