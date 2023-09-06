Weather Story

It will be quiet through the rest of this week for most locations across western and central WY. Temperatures will rise back to normal for early September and there will be a breeze in the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine, especially today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.