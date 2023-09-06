Weather Story
It will be quiet through the rest of this week for most locations across western and central WY. Temperatures will rise back to normal for early September and there will be a breeze in the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine, especially today.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW