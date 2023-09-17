Weather Story

Seasonal and mostly dry through Tuesday. Cooler and Wetter weather is in store to close out the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.