Weather Story
Seasonal and mostly dry through Tuesday. Cooler and Wetter weather is in store to close out the week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW