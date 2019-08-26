Sunny with a High Near 77

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions over the southwest today. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a taste of fall.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday 

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Friday 

A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday  

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday 

Sunny, with a high near 86.

