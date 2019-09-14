A dry and warmer weather pattern will return to Wyoming this weekend. Expect mostly clear skies and unseasonably warm temperatures; Sunday will be the warmest day. Fire weather conditions will be elevated to critical through the weekend as well.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south southeast wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph..
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
