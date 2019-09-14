Sunny with a High Near 77

By
News Desk
-
37
Views
A dry and warmer weather pattern will return to Wyoming this weekend. Expect mostly clear skies and unseasonably warm temperatures; Sunday will be the warmest day. Fire weather conditions will be elevated to critical through the weekend as well.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday    

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south southeast wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph..

Tuesday 

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday  

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR