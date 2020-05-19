Weather Story

Another warm and breezy to windy day across the area. Elevated fire behavior will be likely across much of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon. Isolated late day and evening thunderstorms are possible across the far west as well as eastern Natrona and Johnson Counties. Wednesday will be cooler with a scattering of thunderstorms, some could be locally strong. Snow is possible in the western mountains on Wednesday night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.