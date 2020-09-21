Weather Story

A mild to warm and dry day today with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Low humidity and locally breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to portions of Sweetwater, Natrona, Fremont and Park Counties this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69.