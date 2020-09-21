Weather Story
A mild to warm and dry day today with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Low humidity and locally breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to portions of Sweetwater, Natrona, Fremont and Park Counties this afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
