Weather Story

A pleasant day across the Cowboy State today, with sunny and quiet weather. Temperatures remain below normal today but will continue to rise closer to normal by the end of the week. A few isolated showers may develop during the afternoon/evening across northwestern parts of the state today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.