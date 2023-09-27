Weather Story

Warm and dry conditions continue today. Winds will be slightly higher, leading to elevated fire weather conditions. Winds will increase Wednesday, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph more widespread across the forecast area. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Thursday, but wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night



Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.