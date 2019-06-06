Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.