Sunny with a High Near 78

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

