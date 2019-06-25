An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible today and a few maybe on the stronger side. Otherwise, high pressure building across the region will bring a drier and warmer weather pattern across Wyoming. Expect gusty winds each afternoon this week which, in combination with the warmer and drier conditions will elevated the fire danger across much of the region.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 81.