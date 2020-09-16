Weather Story

Warm and dry with lingering smoke today. Unseasonably warm and dry conditions continue through Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.