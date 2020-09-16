Weather Story
Warm and dry with lingering smoke today. Unseasonably warm and dry conditions continue through Friday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
