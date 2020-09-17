Sunny with a High Near 78

Sunny with a High Near 78

Weather Story

Warm and dry with lingering smoke today. Unseasonably warm and dry conditions continue through Friday. Elevated fire weather conditions across the south and west on Friday. Saturday, a weather system moves into the west.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday

Areas of smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Riverside Nursery Looking on the Bright Side Amid Storm Damages

Riverside Nursery Looking on the Bright Side Amid Storm Damages

Sunny with a High Near 78

Sunny with a High Near 78

Sunny with a High Near 80

Sunny with a High Near 80

VIDEO: Wyoming Army National Guard Activated to Fight California Wildfires

VIDEO: Wyoming Army National Guard Activated to Fight California Wildfires