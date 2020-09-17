Weather Story

Warm and dry with lingering smoke today. Unseasonably warm and dry conditions continue through Friday. Elevated fire weather conditions across the south and west on Friday. Saturday, a weather system moves into the west.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday

Areas of smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.