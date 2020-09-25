Weather Story

Remaining breezy today but not as warm as yesterday. Low humidity will bring another day of elevated to critical fire weather to portions of central and southern Wyoming. Cooler weather and breezy to windy weather will move in for the weekend with showers possible in northern portions of the state.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 66.