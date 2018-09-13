Sunny, with a High Near 78

While temperatures will stay a bit cooler today, with very low relative humidities and gusty winds critical fire weather conditions will again be widespread across much of Wyoming. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for central and southern portions of the state through Friday evening.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.
