While temperatures will stay a bit cooler today, with very low relative humidities and gusty winds critical fire weather conditions will again be widespread across much of Wyoming. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for central and southern portions of the state through Friday evening.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
