While temperatures will stay a bit cooler today, with very low relative humidities and gusty winds critical fire weather conditions will again be widespread across much of Wyoming. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for central and southern portions of the state through Friday evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.