Weather Story

Scattered clouds for today with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon across the north. Some of these storms could become severe with strong winds and small hail. Gusty winds will impact the usual wind prone locations across the south.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.