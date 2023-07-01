Weather Story

A beautiful holiday weekend is in store for the Cowboy State. Today will see partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. This afternoon widespread showers and thunderstorms develop. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the 70s to 80s. The start of the upcoming week will see daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop, with the strongest storms impacting northern parts of the state.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Independence Day

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83.