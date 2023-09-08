Weather Story
Today will be another warm day, with isolated to scattered showers and storms for the northern half of the area. There is a Marginal risk of severe wind gusts with storms this afternoon along the Montana/Wyoming Border.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
A chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW