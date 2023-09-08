Weather Story

Today will be another warm day, with isolated to scattered showers and storms for the northern half of the area. There is a Marginal risk of severe wind gusts with storms this afternoon along the Montana/Wyoming Border.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.