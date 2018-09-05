Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions for most of the area today. However, there is an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly over the mountains. Thursday and Friday will feature increased chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Elevated to possibly critical fire weather conditions return this weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 7 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
