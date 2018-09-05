Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions for most of the area today. However, there is an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly over the mountains. Thursday and Friday will feature increased chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Elevated to possibly critical fire weather conditions return this weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 7 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Monday Sunny, with a high near 80. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.