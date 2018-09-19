A weak Canadian cold front will slide across the region today keeping temperatures cooler and bringing in clouds and isolated to scattered thunderstorms to the north and east. Unfortunately, this will not be the case west where it will remain dry and mostly sunny. Instead, critical fire weather conditions will continue in the south and west.

Detailed Forecast

Today Areas of smoke before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 71. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Monday Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.