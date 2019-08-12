Sunny with a High Near 79






The Red Flag Warning (pink color) will continue through 7 pm Monday for portions of Natrona County. Favorable weather conditions (very low relative humidity and gusty winds) are expected. Southern Wyoming will have elevated Fire Weather Conditions as well. New fires could spread quickly in these favorable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday 

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.
