The Red Flag Warning (pink color) will continue through 7 pm Monday for portions of Natrona County. Favorable weather conditions (very low relative humidity and gusty winds) are expected. Southern Wyoming will have elevated Fire Weather Conditions as well. New fires could spread quickly in these favorable weather conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Advertisement - Story continues below...