A cold front dropping south out of Montana will produce scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Northern Wyoming today. This front will cool high temperatures around 15 degrees in some areas today. A stronger weather system will deliver more numerous showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with most of the shower activity expected over Western Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly sunny through mid morning, then becoming cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.