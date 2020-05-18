Weather Story

Breezy to windy and rather warm today. A combination of low humidity, a gusty wind and warm temperatures will bring elevated fire behavior this afternoon to much of western and central Wyoming. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in northwestern Wyoming, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.