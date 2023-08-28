Weather Story

There will be one more day of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, but not as numerous as yesterday. Dry and warm weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday with critical fire weather possible on Wednesday afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 77.