Weather Story

It will be warm this afternoon, once again. There is a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon for much of the area. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be from Yellowstone National Park down to Casper and locations eastward. Damaging wind is the biggest threat, but large hail is also possible.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 72.