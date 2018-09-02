Mostly clear skies continue today and for much of the week with some smoke drifting over the area. Dry conditions will keep elevated fire weather concerns. Monday night into Tuesday, a dry cold front will move through cooling temperatures down.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday



Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 8 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Friday Sunny, with a high near 80. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.