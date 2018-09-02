Sunny, with a High Near 80

Mostly clear skies continue today and for much of the week with some smoke drifting over the area. Dry conditions will keep elevated fire weather concerns. Monday night into Tuesday, a dry cold front will move through cooling temperatures down.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
