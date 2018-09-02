Mostly clear skies continue today and for much of the week with some smoke drifting over the area. Dry conditions will keep elevated fire weather concerns. Monday night into Tuesday, a dry cold front will move through cooling temperatures down.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
