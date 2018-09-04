Today, temperatures will be cooler thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. Expect dry conditions and sunny skies again. Then, isolated showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains Wednesday and Thursday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
