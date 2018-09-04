Sunny, with a High Near 80

Today, temperatures will be cooler thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. Expect dry conditions and sunny skies again. Then, isolated showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains Wednesday and Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.
