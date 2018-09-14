Warm and dry today across the Cowboy State. With strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning is again in effect for central and southern portions of the state through Saturday evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Tonight Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 45. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 78. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 73.