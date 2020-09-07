Weather Story

Strong cold front will make its way across the area. Rain will change to snow tonight through Tuesday morning. Light to moderate snow with breezy winds with this cold front.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph

Tonight

A chance of rain before 11pm, then rain and snow likely between 11pm and midnight, then snow after midnight. Low around 31. Very windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 35 mph becoming east northeast 35 to 45 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 39 to 44 mph decreasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of sprinkles before midnight, then a slight chance of rain showers between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76.