Weather Story

Warm and dry with lingering smoke today. Unseasonably warm and dry conditions continue through Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Widespread haze between 9am and 11am. Areas of smoke between 11am and 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Wednedsay

Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 46. West wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 69.