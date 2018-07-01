Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will prevail today as high pressure takes over the regional weather pattern. Winds will be breezy, especially across the south and west. A gradual warming trend begins today, which will result in 90 to 100 degree temperatures for many areas east of the Divide by the end of the week.
.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday (Independence Day)
Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 92.