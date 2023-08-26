Weather Story
A nice start to the weekend today with seasonably warm temperatures. Any thunderstorms should be confined to in and near the mountains. A better chance for showers and storms returns Sunday,
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Sunday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
