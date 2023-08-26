Weather Story

A nice start to the weekend today with seasonably warm temperatures. Any thunderstorms should be confined to in and near the mountains. A better chance for showers and storms returns Sunday,

Today

Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.