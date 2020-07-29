Weather Story
Cooler today, with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected across the area.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
