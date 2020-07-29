Weather Story

Cooler today, with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected across the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89.