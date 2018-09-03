Sunny with a High Near 81

By
News Desk
-
9
Views

Dry and warm conditions continue elevated fire weather concerns today. Then, tonight a dry cold front will move through cooling temperatures down for Tuesday. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies through much of the week with some smoke drifting over the area.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR