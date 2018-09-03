Dry and warm conditions continue elevated fire weather concerns today. Then, tonight a dry cold front will move through cooling temperatures down for Tuesday. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies through much of the week with some smoke drifting over the area.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
