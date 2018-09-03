Dry and warm conditions continue elevated fire weather concerns today. Then, tonight a dry cold front will move through cooling temperatures down for Tuesday. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies through much of the week with some smoke drifting over the area.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

