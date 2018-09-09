A warm, dry weather pattern will settle in for the next several days across the Cowboy State. Low humidity everywhere, with localized breezy conditions, will cause elevated fire weather conditions today, and possibly near critical levels for the early part of the work week, especially in the southwest.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy. Friday Sunny, with a high near 79. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76.