A warm, dry weather pattern will settle in for the next several days across the Cowboy State. Low humidity everywhere, with localized breezy conditions, will cause elevated fire weather conditions today, and possibly near critical levels for the early part of the work week, especially in the southwest.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
