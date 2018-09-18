Another warm and mostly dry day across western and central Wyoming. With strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning is again in effect for much of the area through this evening. There is a chance for isolated dry thunderstorms across Sweetwater County late this afternoon. Additionally, smoke from wildfires will spread into Wyoming again today, especially over southern and eastern Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Widespread smoke after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tonight Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.