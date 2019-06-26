Dry and warmer conditions will continue today, except for an isolated thunderstorm across the far north. Again, a few storms may be on the strong side. Additionally, gusty southwest winds return this afternoon and for the next several afternoons. This combination of warmer, drier, and breezy conditions will elevate the fire danger across southern and central Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51..
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.