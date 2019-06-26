Sunny with a High Near 81

Dry and warmer conditions will continue today, except for an isolated thunderstorm across the far north. Again, a few storms may be on the strong side. Additionally, gusty southwest winds return this afternoon and for the next several afternoons. This combination of warmer, drier, and breezy conditions will elevate the fire danger across southern and central Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51..

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

