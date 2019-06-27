Summer seems to finally be here to stay. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday and this warm, dry, and breezy weather pattern will continue through Saturday. Expect elevated fire danger across much of the region this week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51..
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.