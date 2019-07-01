Sunny with a High Near 81

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially over northern and northwestern Wyoming

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Independence Day

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

