Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially over northern and northwestern Wyoming
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Independence Day
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84.