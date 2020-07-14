Weather Story

Cool today with temperatures struggling to reach 80 in many areas. Some gusty winds are expected across southern areas. Weather should remain dry through the rest of the week. Temperatures warm back up beginning Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.