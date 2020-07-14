Weather Story
Cool today with temperatures struggling to reach 80 in many areas. Some gusty winds are expected across southern areas. Weather should remain dry through the rest of the week. Temperatures warm back up beginning Wednesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW