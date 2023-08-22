Weather Story

Slightly cooler across the Cowboy State today, with mostly sunny skies to start the day. Clouds increase throughout the day, with showers and thunderstorms developing over western parts of the state by the late morning and becoming more widespread by the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible today, especially across southwestern parts of the state. The main hazards today, with any storms, will be periods of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.