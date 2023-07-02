Weather Story

Sunny, breezy, and warm would be good words to describe today. Highs will be near or above average, with mostly sunny skies. In the far northern parts of the state, a few showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out for this afternoon. Most of the state will remain dry today, with daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday

Isolated showers between 2pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.