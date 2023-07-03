Weather Story

A cold front will slowly move through the state this afternoon. Northern WY will see the best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms today due to a favorable unstable environment. Elsewhere, scattered thunderstorms with a few strong storms are possible. Strong wind gusts will be the primary hazard, with small hail and heavy downpours. A quick spin-up tornado is not out of the question in parts of northern WY, especially in northeastern WY. If doing outdoor activities today, be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings and alerts. Remember to keep an eye on the sky and stay safe!

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.