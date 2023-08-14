Weather Story

Temperatures to remain slightly below normal today, with mostly clear skies and light winds. Hot temperatures will return by Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. Conditions will remain dry through Thursday, with chances for showers/thunderstorms return to southern /southwestern portions.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.