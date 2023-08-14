Weather Story
Temperatures to remain slightly below normal today, with mostly clear skies and light winds. Hot temperatures will return by Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. Conditions will remain dry through Thursday, with chances for showers/thunderstorms return to southern /southwestern portions.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
