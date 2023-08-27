Sunny With a High Near 82

Weather Story

A weather system moves across the area today with scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the most numerous across northern Wyoming. Drier and warmer returns for middle of next week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a north wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

