Weather Story

A weather system moves across the area today with scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the most numerous across northern Wyoming. Drier and warmer returns for middle of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a north wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.