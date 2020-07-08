Weather Story
Mainly dry and not as hot today. A combination of a gusty breeze and continued low humidity will keep elevated to critical fire weather in place across much of central and southern Wyoming. Elevated to critical fire weather will continue into the weekend as well.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
