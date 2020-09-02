Weather Story

Warmer, dry, and breezy with critical fire weather conditions across much of central and southern Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Labor Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.