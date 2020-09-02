Weather Story
Warmer, dry, and breezy with critical fire weather conditions across much of central and southern Wyoming.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Labor Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Tuesday
Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
