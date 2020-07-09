Weather Story

Mainly dry and not as hot today. A combination of a gusty breeze and continued low humidity will keep elevated to critical fire weather in place across much of central and southern Wyoming. Elevated to critical fire weather will continue into the weekend as well.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.