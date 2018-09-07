Sunny with a High Near 82

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Cowboy State today and for the next few days. There is a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains. Saturday will see a cold front move in for a drier, breezy pattern so elevated fire weather conditions are possible, especially in the south. There will be afternoon thunderstorms, possible strong, on Saturday as well.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80.
