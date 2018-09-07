Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Cowboy State today and for the next few days. There is a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains. Saturday will see a cold front move in for a drier, breezy pattern so elevated fire weather conditions are possible, especially in the south. There will be afternoon thunderstorms, possible strong, on Saturday as well.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80.