The warm and dry weather pattern will stick around through Saturday across much of the Cowboy State. Unseasonably warm temperatures and low humidity, along with breezy conditions will cause critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is already in effect through Thursday. A cool front in northwest Wyoming on Thursday will keep temperatures more seasonal there, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Monday Sunny, with a high near 76. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.