The warm and dry weather pattern will stick around through Saturday across much of the Cowboy State. Unseasonably warm temperatures and low humidity, along with breezy conditions will cause critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is already in effect through Thursday. A cool front in northwest Wyoming on Thursday will keep temperatures more seasonal there, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
